Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 3,418 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

