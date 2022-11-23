Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 418 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %
WPM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 66,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.46.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
