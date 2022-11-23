Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 3.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock remained flat at $87.50 during trading on Wednesday. 94,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

