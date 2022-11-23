Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes $145,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYT remained flat at $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,615. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $12.42.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.