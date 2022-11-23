KickToken 24-Hour Volume Hits $141,974.61 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $815,620.09 and approximately $141,974.61 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,608.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010615 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00234403 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,590,594 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,600,277.20405996. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00644862 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $146,070.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.