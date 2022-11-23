KILT Protocol Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $46,096,115,378,161.10 billion and approximately $40,664.49 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.68 or 0.08527707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00472807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.89 or 0.29008618 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000584 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

