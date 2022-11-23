Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 564,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,237% from the average daily volume of 42,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Kincora Copper Stock Down 28.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

About Kincora Copper

(Get Rating)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kincora Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kincora Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.