Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Sells $712,239.88 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 1,013,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 519,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 104,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

