Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 11,459 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

