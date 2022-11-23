Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 5,637 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.