Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

