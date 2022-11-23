Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 839 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,929,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $171.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,977 shares of company stock worth $37,451,706 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

