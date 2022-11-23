Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $823,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

