KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.16 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $55.16 million and approximately $735,473.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10898729 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $945,039.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

