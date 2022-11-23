Kokoswap (KOKO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.52 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $136.52 million and approximately $13,935.38 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.40 or 0.08485383 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00471291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.54 or 0.28915631 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.