KonPay Price Hits $0.0227 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $194,596.56 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

