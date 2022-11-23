Korea Investment CORP Buys 174,282 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,282 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $125.64. 37,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.