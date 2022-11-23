Korea Investment CORP Buys 258,703 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,703 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $66,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. 2,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

