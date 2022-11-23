Korea Investment CORP Buys 52,490 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,490 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.58. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,805. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.26.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.