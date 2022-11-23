Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199,894 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $68,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,510. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

