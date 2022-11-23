Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $70,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.83. 5,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.