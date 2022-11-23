Korea Investment CORP Sells 233,133 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 233,133 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $74,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $99.13. 25,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,992. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

