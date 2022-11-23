Korea Investment CORP Sells 76,669 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,669 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $82,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $8,053,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.91. 2,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.