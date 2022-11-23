Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 151,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,190,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Lake Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

About Lake Resources



Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

