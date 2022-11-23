Laura Oliphant Sells 1,901 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $341,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $127,732.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 985,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,869. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.42 million, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 470,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

