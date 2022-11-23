Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,512. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

