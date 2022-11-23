Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,512. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
