Lcnb Corp Invests $241,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $309.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.11.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

