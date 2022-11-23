LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LCNB Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

