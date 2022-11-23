Lcnb Corp Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

