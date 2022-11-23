Lcnb Corp Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lcnb Corp cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.