Lcnb Corp Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.