Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 21.1% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

