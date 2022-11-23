Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00006975 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $886.80 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.40 or 0.08485383 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00471291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.54 or 0.28915631 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,618,874 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

