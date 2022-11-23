Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Tops $1,265.81 on Major Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $373,115.81 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $1,265.81 or 0.07664427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

