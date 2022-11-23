LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.77. LifeVantage shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 28,630 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

