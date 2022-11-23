LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $21.44

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $22.46. LiveRamp shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
Further Reading
