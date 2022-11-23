LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $21.44

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $22.46. LiveRamp shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich acquired 10,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

