Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

