Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $199,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

