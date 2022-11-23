Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

