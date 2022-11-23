LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LON LMP traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 185.40 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,133,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 237.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.17.

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

About LondonMetric Property

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($150,762.68).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

