LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).
LON LMP traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 185.40 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,133,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 237.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.17.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
