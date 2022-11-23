LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Plans GBX 2.30 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 185.58 ($2.19) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 243.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.67 ($3.01).

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

About LondonMetric Property

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($150,762.68).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

