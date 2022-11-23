Lone Star Friends Trust Purchases 27,660 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 27,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,671,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $46,197.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $39,836.00.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SST traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 48,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,669. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 293.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 755,506 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 99.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

SST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Stories

