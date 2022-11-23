Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.50. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 6,756 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$226.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

