LumiraDx (LMDX) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is one of 969 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LumiraDx to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LumiraDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx -115.81% -456.53% -59.94% LumiraDx Competitors -3,174.15% -175.09% -34.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 0 2 0 3.00 LumiraDx Competitors 3464 13765 39964 668 2.65

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LumiraDx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

LumiraDx presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 411.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.10%. Given LumiraDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LumiraDx is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LumiraDx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx $421.43 million -$100.93 million -0.99 LumiraDx Competitors $1.81 billion $242.89 million -5.78

LumiraDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LumiraDx. LumiraDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LumiraDx has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LumiraDx rivals beat LumiraDx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has approximately 30 tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

