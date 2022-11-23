M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.57

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.57 and traded as high as $43.62. M/I Homes shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 118,191 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
M/I Homes Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M/I Homes (MHO)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.