M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.57

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.57 and traded as high as $43.62. M/I Homes shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 118,191 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

About M/I Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.