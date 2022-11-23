MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 120000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.