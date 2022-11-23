Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 692 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Illumina by 11.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 12.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Illumina by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

ILMN stock opened at $222.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its 200 day moving average is $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

