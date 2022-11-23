Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 752,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,208,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

