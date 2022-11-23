Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,755,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $303.79 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.