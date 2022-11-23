MagnetGold Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $2,578.39 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.68 or 0.08527707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00472807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.89 or 0.29008618 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars.

